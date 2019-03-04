Shutdown Multi Credit Savings And Loans,Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank in Kumasi- CVM To BoG

Members of the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) are asking the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to shutdown Multi Credit Savings and Loans and Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank at Bantama Race Course in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region for lack of adherence to the standard practice of the banking law.

In a petition signed by the CVM President, Razak Kojo Opoku, the Multi Credit Savings & Loans and Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank are housed in an empty shipping container which has been converted into a banking hall.

Razak Kojo Opoku said the practice directly flouts section 16 and 25 of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) and other banking and financial regulations.

He noted that the Multi Credit Savings & Loans and Yaa Asantewaa Rural Bank at Bantama Race Course are using unsafe containers as their respective Branches.

Mr. Opoku added that the weak and poor banking environment exposes depositors and their funds as well as staff, clients and potential customers to danger.

According to him, section 7 of the Licensing Requirements for Savings and Loans, and Finance Houses, compels Savings and Loans Company to demonstrate its readiness to commence business by ensuring that its premises has sufficiency of title deeds/lease agreements, approval by relevant authorities, adequacy of business premises, staff operating area, ventilation, lighting and the security of the premises should be safe and more secured.

Below is the full petition:

CVM PETITIONS BOG OVER ACTIVITIES OF MULTI CREDIT SAVINGS & LOANS AND YAA ASANTEWAA RURAL BANKS AT BANTAMA RACE COURSE

Signed!

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder and President)