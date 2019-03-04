Political Violence In Ghana Puts Many People In Fear

Painted face Ghana flag, photo credit: Ghana media

It is obvious that many Ghanaians now live in fear because Ghana has suddenly become a Mafia political country, plagued by contract killings, crime, violence, and assassinations, putting the lives of innocent Ghanaians in danger.

It seems there are people paid by certain political parties to counter-attack on writers whose articles aren’t in favour of certain political parties that feel threatened.

I am kind of writer no one tells me what to write so long as I know there is ample truth in what I write. I don’t fear to die, if I do, I will not write an article to expose the US government, Bill Gates, and Barack Obama, over their involvement in spreading Ebola in West Africa and Congo, after visiting scientist Johan Van Dongen in Holland and Dr. Wolff Geisler in Germany, while every African leader is scared to speak about the clandestine crimes of the US government.

No politician or government official is above the law in Ghana, yet the corrupt judiciary system in Ghana doesn’t put any high government official or politician in corruption scandal behind bars. We only hear of goat or fowl thief given five years.

A country which judiciary system is corrupt and inefficient will never progress. That’s the reason Ghana is a lawless country without any discipline. Anyone who will tell you that Ghana is better or on the road of recovery knows where he gets his extra income. People are really suffering.

Those that cover up crimes are worse than the perpetrators, therefore, no one can threaten or try to intimidate me with unwholesome comments because I don't agree with any Ghanaian politician. I don’t care about comments but anyone who insults me will receive the same back because I have my limit too.

We live in a world that people you think they deserve respect are the same people who would like to use you as a doormat. I will not allow anyone to use me as a doormat. No politician did anything significant for me in Ghana; therefore, I don’t worship politicians.

As long as I have thousands of people who read my articles on various platforms including ModernGhana, means they happy about what I write, therefore, I will not let two or three people distasteful comments disturb me.

Violence and crime shouldn’t be encouraged in Ghana. If any political party thinks violence can facilitate the chance of winning, I am sorry to say that party will lose and if an election is rigged that party will be a total disgrace in the eyes of both the developed and developing world.