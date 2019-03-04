GH Media And Cosmetology School Holds Matriculation For New Batch Of Students

Gh Media and Cosmetology School has held a matriculation ceremony to officially induct new students into the institution for the 2019 academic year.

The ceremony saw over 400 students being inducted into the school to be trained in the area of media and cosmetology. The theme for the ceremony is 'Technical and Vocational Training; The Panacea For Industrial Growth to outline the vision of the award-winning school as well as what new student should look forward to.

Speaking at the ceremony at the school's mega studio, Rector for Gh Media School, Mr. Leslie Addo Listowell urged all matriculants to brace themselves for the difficult journey ahead of them whiles encouraging them to take their training and studies very seriously.

''My commencement message for freshers is summed up in the gem of wisdom. I believe it will be a useful chat and compass that will lead you to the desired destination. As you commence a critical turning point in your life once a while, refer to these gems in terms of despair, confusion, hope, joy, fear, pain etc'', Mr. Leslie Addo Listowell said.

He continued ''I entreat you all to uphold the virtues of life and make sure that the school will pass through you and not you passing through the school. Welcome to the technical education, welcome to skill-based training, welcome to practical education, welcome to competency-based training, welcome to GH Media and Cosmetology School''.

Deputy Rector and Head of Cosmetology School, Mrs. Bellomina Listowell on her part welcomed the newly admitted student and assured them that they will implore radical methods of teachings to ensure students receive the expected training.

''I am pleased to officially welcome you to the 11th and 2nd matriculation ceremony of Gh Media and Cosmetology Schools respectively. I can confidently say that Gh Media and Cosmetology are more than schools. Indeed it is a complete experience where we implore radical methods of teaching to ensure that the students receive optimum satisfaction and fulfillment'', Mrs. Bellomina Listowell shared.

Gh Media school continues to make strides in the media industry as they constantly provide media houses with assets year after year. The 2017 most outstanding media school of the year at the Ghana Tertiary Awards is expected to deliver competence based training to new students to prepare them for the job market. There is no doubt their new wing, the GH Cosmetology school will follow suit with flawless training for their students.