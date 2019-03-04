CHRAJ Urges Muslim Leaders To Expose Corrupt Practitioners

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has called on Muslim leaders to add their voice to the call of protecting the public purse by exposing corrupt practitioners in the country.

This CHRAJ noted would help reduce the canker which is retarding the progress of work and development in the country.

The call was made by the Birim Central Municipal Director of CHRAJ, Mr. Cephas Atido at the Oda Central Mosque when he joined the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) anti-corruption sensitization campaign to clamp down on corruption activities in the country.

Mr. Atido noted that corruption over the years has manifest itself in various forms, such as embezzlement of funds, misuse of official time, favourtism and nepotism among others in various institutions in the country.

He said, the effects of corruption was so apparent in the country and indicated that the response against corruption needed collective efforts of all. Mr. Atido added that every Ghanaian must know that it is a national and constitutional duty to expose corrupt practices by reporting individuals and institutions that are alleged to be engaged in such practices to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

Explaining the brain behind the programme, the Municipal Director of the NCCE, Madam Rejoice Biscoff said, the objective of the programme was to promote good governance by reducing corruption and improve accountability as well as compliance with the rule of law.

According to her, the initiative forms part of NCCE’s vigorous comprehensive educational campaigns to enhance development under the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

Madam Biscoff, therefore called on other citizens to get involved with great determination to eliminate corruption to the barest minimum.

The anti-corruption campaign programme, earlier took the team to engage with the Womens’ Fellowship of the Oda New-Town Pentecost church.