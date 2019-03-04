Pentecost Church Cleans Tema

In order to have the best of sanitation in Ghana and also to support president Nana Addo’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, the Church of Pentecost Ghana in partnership with zoom Lion Company has embarked on sanitation campaign across the entire country of Ghana.

The exercise which is a long term plan commenced last year November and continues in other parts of the country.

The church of Pentecost together with sanitation giant, Zoomlion Ghana limited launched a sanitation campaign drive to help keep the entire country clean. The campaign theme ‘’environmental care, my responsibility ‘’aimed at rallying members of the church and zoom lion staff to improve the level of sanitation in the country. The sanitation campaign cuts across all church of Pentecost nationwide.

The first clean up under the campaign took place in Kasoa in November 2018. Hundreds of members of the Tema brunch of the church came together to rid the harbor city of filth. The cleanup exercise saw both young and old as well as the leadership of the church joining hands to desilt choked gutters, sweep and evacuated refuse within the community one market and its environs. The area head Apostle Mathew Awerty said the mandate of the church is not only to preach about God but to also encourage environmental safety and ensure that sanitation becomes part and parcel of everyone.

Per the campaign, members of the church and zoom lion will organize periodic cleanup exercises, hold seminars on sanitation and distribute waste bins, among the activities to ensure a clean Ghana. The public jobs manager of zoom lion Tema zone Sam Addo in an interview with our reporter said everyone in the country should get involved and support the church in this exercise in order to ensure a clean environment, he added that zoom lion, as well as all Assemblies nationwide, will support the church’s plans to distribute 1million waste bin to every community across the country to reduce indiscriminate loitering.

On community-based initiatives, each brunch of the church of Pentecost nationwide will identify challenges related to their environment and find solutions to such problems. The church of Pentecost, according to its chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has over 2 million members nationwide thus more than capable to lead the clean Ghana campaign.

The environmental care campaign follows similar ones by the church of Pentecost including the agent of peace campaign in 2016 prior to the general elections, and entrepreneurship and investment as well as gambling and social media campaign in 2017. The cleanup exercise carried out in Tema was supported by the Ghana Navy, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Tema traditional council as well as some traders of the Tema community one market. A trader Theresa Brown of the Tema community one market was full of appreciation to the church for their support.