Tension At Police Headquarters Over Ofosu Ampofo’s Interrogation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Organiser, Mr. Anthony Nukpenu says party supporters massed up at the police headquarters might become agitated if the interrogation of the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, takes too long.

The party has expressed worry at what it refers to as the undue delay in interrogating Mr. Ofosu Ampofo.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Nukpenu said in his warning that: “anything beyond two hours of whatever interrogation they are doing will anger the supporters here, and it can create tension.”

Though the protesting supporters have not been given clearance, he insisted that “what we are doing here is a lawful protest. It is our right to show love for our party chairman and lawful abide by the rules by being and making sure he is released on time.”

He warned further that if the police attempted to arrest any of the NDC supporters, “there will be more tension.”

The deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor has also revealed to Citi News that officials of the CID are yet to attend to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, who is said to have been waiting for more than three hours at the reception.

He said the party “beginning to be very worried about the situation.”

“There is an uneasy quiet and now the people are massing up. It may get to a point in time we the leaders of the party may not be able to control the numbers and it becomes a problem.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was initially expected to be at the CID head office in Accra on February 28, 2019, but did not show up.

He then served notice of the Monday morning meeting this past weekend.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo in a viral leaked audio is heard outlining plans to match up against groups from the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections.

In the same tape, he is heard telling the audience believed to be executives of the party to attack the Chairperson of the Peace Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

Rev. Emmanuel Asante has, however, said he does not hold any grudges against beleaguered National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for allegedly ordering NDC communicators to attack him verbally.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana