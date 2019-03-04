Police Authority Undermined

It has become glaring that the authority of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has been undermined by the NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo.

Close to a week since the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) invited him to show up and assist in investigations they have commenced into the explosive remarks he made when he hosted his party members in Accra, he is yet to do so.

His disrespect for everything about the government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in particular was evident in the manner he described the Chief Constable.

The IGP, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, was appointed by the President based on the authority bestowed upon him by the Constitution. Disrespecting him therefore is tantamount to exhibiting contempt against the authority of the state.

We have taken notice of the disparaging remarks he passed about the IGP and state that it is unfortunate that someone who wants his party to one day rule the people of this country would conduct himself in such a reprehensible fashion.

The seeming inability of the police to arrest this man who is dictating to the law enforcement agents when he would honour their invitation is to state the least nauseating and insulting.

Unless there is a portion of the law which exempts politicians especially the opposition from arrest and prosecution, then this man must be picked up.

Politicians misconduct themselves and sometimes infringe upon the law by passing subversive remarks and when the law turns on them they plead 'political talk' – a subterfuge which should not be entertained at all.

The seeming reluctance on the part of the police to arrest the NDC chairman does no good to the rule of law in this country. Had the remarks originated from someone without a political clout they would have been long arrested and processed for court.

It is unacceptable when the authority of the police is so undermined and nobody cares. When tomorrow the same attitude is put up by another citizen and the police take the necessary action, these would not be consistent with fairness.

The police over the years have been so abused by politicians that they are now docile unable to move against this crop of Ghanaians when they breach the law. This is aberration we must address as a nation by applying the law as under the circumstances staring us in the face now.

Regrettably, we have taken notice of the delay tactics being played by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the Ofosu Ampofo's subversive misconduct. At first it was a story of his not being reached to be served with the police invitation. A direction to drop the invitation at the party's office which followed did not also help matters. The NDC lawyers going to the CID to authenticate the invitation when the date was not April 1, is one of the many ruses they are using to delay the process.