Politicians Will Come And Go But The Ghana Highway Authority Will Remain Forever - And Keep Failing Us?

About a decade ago, in one of my many wanderings in this country, I happened to be visiting one of the villages in the Northern Region. This village was along the main Tamale - Bolgatanga road and the section of the road close to this village had developed a very deep depression which made it very dangerous for vehicles plying that route at high speeds.

It was very obvious that vehicles could lose control and ran into any of the nearby buildings and the inhabitants testified to it - anyone familiar with those villages can testify to how close most of those places have their buildings situated close to the road shoulders. Some could just step out of their bedrooms and find themselves on the highway.

Consequently, they had written letters to the Ghana Highway Authority for something to be done about it but nothing positive had come out of it then. I don’t know if the problem has been fixed now but my interest in writing this article stems out from the cause of the problem, not the solution so let me get to it.

One elderly man, a retiree, was very frank with me during a discussion we were having. The evidence of his frankness was that he was actually the first person to tell me the full story about the Abudu - Andani conflict and how he belonged to the side that was going to seek revenge, even if it took them a century to get it. He told me about resolved they were to get the revenge so much that they were willing to be without a Ya-Na for eternity if that was what it was going to take - But here we are and that matter is now a thing of the past. We must not mince words when it comes to appreciating this government for fixing that problem.

Now, this visit was around a time that a new government had taken over - two years after - and had used this Ya-Na case as a a campaign message so you can imagine the anxiety these people had.

Furthermore, he also told me about how his own people, with the support of the Ghana Highway Authority, brought that curse of road accidents to themselves. He told me about how the cars killed the natives very often and it hurt them but he knew it was their greed that caused it.

He told me about how the road was constructed by a reputable international road construction company - name withheld. The evidence of their reputation could be seen in the quality of the remaining segments. However, at one point during the construction, the white man fell sick and left the supervision in the care of the black man. The black man was from our own Ghana Highway Authority and he decided to allow the workers to ignore basic standards so they could cover more distances daily to get more wages.

The results of such negligence were the lives and property that they were losing. The shoddy works were done without thinking of the fact that we were going to be the beneficiaries in the end. The workers thought they were ‘doing’ the white man and the supervisor thought he was being a nice boss. He thought he was paving his way to heaven by being nice and ‘putting more money in the pockets’ of the workers.

Now, this story is just one of the many instances where roads constructed by our own people are of very low quality whereas the majority of the good highways we have in this country were constructed by foreign companies. Does it not tel us a lot about who we are? And on top of it all does it not prove the incompetence of the Ghana Highway Authority?

In just this past year, a section of the Adenta - Oyibi road was given out to a Ghanaian contractor with Ghanaian Supervision - the Ghana Highway Authority. The newly constructed road was worse off just after 6 months of construction and the deterioration of this road is at an exponential rate. It is sad. That is a whole lot of taxpayer money thrown into the gutter and no one will be held responsible for it.

Many examples can be cited but let’s pause and ask ourselves: How efficient has the Ghana Highway Authority been in executing their mandate towards us their paymasters - remember they are paid with our taxes? When have they ever held any contractor responsible for doing shoddy jobs? And are there any reports or results to prove a positive response? What exactly was the Ghana Highway Authority doing about the six uncompleted footbridges along the Madina-Adenta Highway?

What safety measures did they introduce after failing to ensure that the bridges were constructed? Are they really an Authority or they are just a government puppet dancing to the tune of any politician? Will there ever be any time that they will be responsible to Ghanaians and not the politicians? Are they even competent to do what they say they are there to do?

Fellow Ghanaians, I think we are still under colonialism if the government of the day wakes up and slaps taxes on us anyhow they like and yet we cannot even assess basic amenities and infrastructure like good roads.

The Ghana Police will gladly and quickly arrest you if you do not renew your roadworthiness certificate on time but no one holds the Ghana Highway Authority responsible for failing to provide us with roads worthy of our vehicles - even after they defraud us by conniving with quack contractors to spend our hard earned taxes on shoddy works.

This 62nd Independence Day celebration should be a time for us to reflect on how we are really being treated. Are we really free? And are we being treated with the respect and dignity that free men deserve? Can we do the job? Can the Ghana Highway Authority really do the job?