KMA Embarks On ‘Keeping The City Clean And Green’ Exercise

Cleanliness they say is a good thing, which the society should embrace but unfortunately, the world we live in today is deteriorating by the day; with Global Warming, Ozone Depletion, Poor Waste Management, and pollution being the major causes for it. Cleanliness is indeed next to Godliness; as the state of our surroundings, tells the conditions of our soul.

It is in this light that, the Staff and National Service Personnel posted to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) took to the streets on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, to clean up the litter and piles of garbage that had been accumulated and left over by thousands of pedestrians along the Cultural Centre and Kejetia route in Kumasi, famously known as the Garden City.

The ‘Keeping the City Clean and Green’ project is a bold initiative by the Assembly to ensure an integrated and comprehensive approach to tackling environmental sanitation issues in the metropolis. Leading by example, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) - Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, Convener of Environment and Sanitation Committee of KMA - Hon. James Nana Prempeh and the Metro Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer - Isaac Bassanyni, all took turns in cleaning up during the exercise.

In an interview with Miss Judith Agbeko, [Human Resources Department (HR department) of the outfit] applauded all who joined in the exercise. She said: ‘I want to use this opportunity to thank our teaming and goal-oriented hard-working staff for helping in this exercise. Changing lifestyle habits acquired over many years is often extremely difficult but I do hope this exercise propagates the important message of keeping our environment tidy. Remember, environmental cleanliness begins with an individual’s desire to be clean and law-abiding.’