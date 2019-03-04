Zongo Cuisine Programme Will Cover All Regions—Dr. Mustapha Hamid

The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has revealed the ‘Zongo Cuisine Programme’ will be extended to Zongo Communities within the 16 regions of Ghana.

The ministry rolled out the program last month specially targeting Zongo women to build their capacity in packaging and branding of these aged old delicacies such as Waakye, Huasa Koko, Fura, Maasa, Koose etc with a great outlook and to also increase productivity as well as increase employment.

The program is facilitated by the Inna City and Zongo Development Ministry in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries providing technical training for small scale businesses and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Forum on Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Wednesday, 27th February 2019, Dr. Mustapha Hameed said training is currently on ongoing in almost all Zongo communities in Greater Accra and once that is completed, it will be extended to other parts of the country.

“This initial round is for about 300 business women. The scaling up would happen immediately this round is over and the implementation has started.” Dr. Hameed noted.

“We monitor them a bit and see how they are beginning to change the face of their businesses and we can move to another region and then to another region.” He explained.

According to him, the initiative has been designed to cover all kinds of food and drinks including perishable ones.

Dr. Mustapha Hameed believes that with proper scientific methods, perishables like meat could be well packaged to increase the shelve life.