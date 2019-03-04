A Bloody Weekend Of Accidents In Kumasi

The Kumasi road recorded a bloody weekend following a road accident happened in Kumasi last Saturday, leaving about five vehicles destroyed, with some beyond repairs.

It occurred when an articulator truck, which had almost finished ascending a hill, developed a fault and backtracked suddenly.

The near-gory crash happened around the Plaza Junction at Dichemso on the main Airport Roundabout to Krofrom road.

Interestingly, the incident, which happened on Saturday, resulted in some cars climbing on top of others, similar to a movie scene.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the truck was fully loaded and it was ascending the hill from the Airport Roundabout direction to Krofrom.

According to eyewitnesses' accounts, there was slight traffic on the road at the time and that caused the truck to backtrack.

“The articulator truck quickly started reversing in a dangerous fashion and this caused panic all over the place. Some of the drivers in charge of cars on the busy stretch were seen leaving their cars and running helter-skelter to save their lives.

“Some of the drivers, in an attempt to escape from harm’s way, ended up climbing their cars on other cars,” some eyewitnesses revealed.

Fortunately, there were no reported cases of deaths or injuries at the accident scene. But five cars were mangled beyond repairs.

The incident caused massive vehicular traffic on the busy road. Traffic then started to flow again after police had arrived at the scene.

The policemen did a yeoman’s job by towing the mangled cars away to pave way for traffic to flow on the road again.