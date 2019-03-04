Saturday's Earth Tremor: NADMO Gives Safety Tips To Help You Stay Safe

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has offered some useful safety tips on how the general public should deal with earthquakes and earth tremors.

NADMO is, therefore, advising Ghanaians to hide under their beds, tables, and corners of their rooms in the event of an earthquake.

His advice comes at a time experts have warned of an impending earthquake, following last Saturday's earth tremor experienced in parts of Accra including Weija, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Sowutuom, Old Kasoa Barrier, New Bortianor, Awoshie, Abelemkpe, Tabora and Achimota.

Following this, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has tasked stakeholders to prepare for a national earthquake emergency plan that will help minimize the impact of any possible earthquake in the country.

But speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show Monday, Mr. George Ayisi, Director of Communications at NADMO, said his outfit is at an elementary stage of preparations to deal with an earthquake. According to him, there is no existing blueprint on how to deal with earthquakes.

Mr. Ayisi said his outfit is now meeting with relevant stakeholders to plan for one. The meeting, which may include the Ghana National Fire Service, Ministry of Interior and Ghana Ambulance service, is yet to be convened.

However, he has promised that educational materials to sensitize the citizenry will be ready in a week or two.

Also, NADMO is in talks with the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that people can be airlifted should a diaster strike.

He is also confident that despite the lack of blueprint in dealing with earthquakes, previous simulation exercises will be a useful guide.

Ghana not ready for an earthquake

Contributing to the conversation, the Executive Director, Centre for Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Service at the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Amamoo Okyere, has said Ghana is ill-prepared to deal with the menace of an earthquake.

“I don’t think our preparations are enough. Let it happen and you will see that we are not ready,” he told Daniel Dadzie, host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show. “Let us assume that it happens at Laterbiokorshie and the road is cracked, where are you going to pass?”

According to him, there is no data. “Where is the map? Where are the density areas? What is their economic situation, so that when you are planning, you can build on it?

“Information has to be paramount,” he added.

According to him, using the areas where people have responded to earth tremors, Ghana can compile a useful database to guide emergency responses.

---MyJoyOnline