Ghana Gov't 'Fights' CNN Over Child Labour Documentary

The Government of Ghana has protested a documentary by CNN, stating the story misses critical facts. CNN in the past week has been airing a documentary which seeks to highlight the history and impact of child labour.

However, the government on Friday said the documentary fails to highlight the efforts of the state in addressing the situation.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a telephone conversation and a subsequent letter to CNN, said while the government of Ghana acknowledges the practice, it has worked in the last decade to curb it leading to significant successes.

Government and CNN have agreed to collaborate on a sequel highlighting the government’s efforts to eradicate cases of child labour on the lake.

CNN through its producer and Executive Editor, Leif Coorlim, said the state had been given an opportunity in the documentary to update on its efforts to resolve the challenge but was willing to offer a more comprehensive platform to outline the resolution of the practice.

The documentary featured an assembly member of the Krachi West District in the Volta Region, Prince Latif Oyekunle who said “government is aware of the problem and is working on strategies to rescue the children from their ‘masters’. We haven’t started implementation yet but we have discussed it as the executive committee meeting and at some general assembly meetings”.

Ahead of the sequel, CNN has agreed to grant the Government of Ghana a platform to respond to the suppositions in the documentary.

It is expected that the said response will air later this week.

Additionally, the sequel is expected to highlight the successes chalked so far in dealing with the practice.

Watch an excerpt of the CNN documentary below.

Source: Myjoyonline.com