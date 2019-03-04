Corruption Watch Project Holds Forum On National Accountability

Civil Society Organizations partners implementing the Corruption Watch project have held the National Accountability Forum in Accra.

Mr. Daniel Domelevo, The Auditor General stressed in his presentation at the forum that "we need to strengthened institutions and respect systems so as to achieve zero corruption in the country".

He indicated that the need for strong institutions is key; "most Institutions are weak in the legal framework, there is the need for administrative and financial independence"

"If we want to tackle corruption, then we have to sit down to declare our assets and liabilities before taking government offices" Mr. Domelevo indicated.

Mr. Domelevo indicated on the need for intensifying education on corruption and therefore it through the junior levels of education.

"The aspect of incorporation of education on corruption in our school circular is crucial to the student" Mr. Domelevo noted.

Mr. Joseph Whittal, Commissioner, for Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in his presentation urged the government to commercialize prosecution on corruption issues to help create its impact in curbing corruption.

Mrs. Beauty Emefa Nartey, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) giving her closing remarks urged stakeholders on to engage people on issues on the report from key institutions that handle corruption issues for the citizenry to know their mandates.

She said, "we believe this suggests that the nest discussion would narrow down to prosecutorial issues".