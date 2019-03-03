Kwabena Agyepong, Proving To Be Ghana's Outstanding Humble Servant

I set out this article with the good words from a quintessential Civil Rights Activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love."

I bear in mind that, as humans, we're infallible however as the revered Michele Obama puts it aptly "how hard you work matters more than how much you make"; and if how hard you work matters, so much of how people would express their appreciation matters.

Not claiming attention for his retiring and modest self, Kwabena Agyepong occurs naturally and plainly enough to keen political watchers as a gentleman whose enterprising life, strength has been dedicated to service of Ghana. Disappointing as it may seem, Kwabena would not allow Ghana's inexcusable and unjustifiable failure to get justice for his venerable father who was brutally murdered in cold blood by state-sponsored terrorists aligned to then P(NDC) regime while serving Ghana; and its resultant excruciating pain, stark and dark memories on him discourage him from serving his nation, Ghana. Before, I proceed, the nagging question is, assuming we're in the same shoes as Kwabena, how many of us would have that courage and state of mind to live in Ghana, much less to serve her?

I do not pretend to know Kwabena that much, but the views I seek to share in this space are what I've heard, read and on a far distance know about the affable Kwabena. On the mention of the name Kwabena Agyepong, nearly eight out of ten would subconsciously relate to him as the nation's foremost sports presenter who brought so much life, entertainment to Ghanaians or the courageous politician, blessed with the gift of gab who sticked his neck out against tyranny and abused of power by the ravaging P(NDC) military regime; Kwabena who toiled for the return of democracy to Ghana, the evangelist and founding member of the New Patriotic Party, rock-ribbed democrat and finest nationalist.

Prior to our return to constitutional rule and our adoption of the 1992 constitution as Ghana's supreme source of law, Ing Kwabena as I read of him had been serving Ghana to his utmost best as a public servant with the Ghana Highways Authority. Upon the coming into force of the 1992 constitution and the return of multiparty democracy Kwabena actively engaged in the organization of the Dankwa-Busia fun club which would today become the ruling New Patriotic Party.

As Press Secretary to Ghana's most successful President, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, Mr. Agyepong brought sufficient dynamism, par excellent liaison between the most impressively accomplished government and the governed and distinguish selflessness to his service of Ghana, our motherland.

Being a victim of circumstances, His mandate as the General Secretary of the NPP was truncated by elements who remain obsessed with and view Kwabena's impressive and promising political career and sacrifices as a fundamental threat to their survival. Regardless of all the noise, indefensible and incurable injustice perpetrated against him, Kwabena would dig deep from his pocket in the sacrifice of his personal resources to support various NPP constituencies in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

There's no obvious answer than to certainly conceive of Mr. Kwabena Agyepong, having been the first and foremost campaign coordinator to the Presidential ambition of now President Nana Akufo-Addo, in this instance as a long-standing believer in the can-do spirit of President Nana Akufo-Addo. Many a Ghanaian, NPP members have and are calling on President Akufo-Addo to appoint him so as to help in achieving the President's aspirations; I should say Mr. Kwabena Agyepong's very graceful composure is pleasant and awesome.

Self-effacing, gracious, polite, accomplished and distinguished Engineer, Kwabena Agyepong, meritoriously, currently is serving Ghana as the Executive Director of Ghana Institutions of Engineers. Here, my reliance on Ghana's media feeds me with updates on the services of Mr. Kwabena AgyeiAgyepong.

My Facebook tells me, he shares the same birthday with Ghana. Heartwarming news! Godspeed, Sir