Why Ebola Treatment Center In Congo Set On Fire

Armed rebels attacked an Ebola treatment center in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, setting off a fire and becoming embroiled in an extended gun battle with security forces, health officials said.
There have been attacks on medical staff treating Ebola patients since the Congolese lost interest and trust in medical groups working round the clock to save lives. Things would be different in Congo since the entire African continent realized Ebola is another biological weapon after Aids by the US government.
The suspicion that Ebola is a biological weapon is inevitable because why the US hasn’t shown any concern to the plight of the Congolese, yet the government has provided Ebola detector to all the 50 States in America? At the same time, why is the US government pretends to worry about global warming and climatic change?
There is time for everything. How many times the US government and the fake media, such as the BBC and the CNN, will keep deceiving Africans and the world that Ebola is a disease spread by bats and bushmeat when the entire African continent knows it's a biological weapon?
The US government which manufactured Ebola is so scared to the extent that they have distributed 'Ebola detector' throughout the 50 States in the United States of America. The Congolese rebels are angry, therefore, they will do everything to spread the disease.
Whether it kills Africans only or not, they don't care because they are aware that America will not sit uncared about the spread in Africa since they don't want to have a taste of their own medicine in any way.
Johan Van Dongen is a man who cares about humanity. As a scientist, he believes the scientific world is on the wrong track when it comes to the secret of using human beings for experiments and for testing bio-weapons.
