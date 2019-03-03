Tarkwa Nsuaem Wins 2019 Western Region Independence Day Inter-District Quiz Competition

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality have been crowned the new champions of the 2019 annual fourth edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition held at Takoradi last Saturday.

The new champions gabbed 46 points to beat the two-time defending champion Abura GREL M/A Basic School from the Ahanta West Municipal who this time placed the sixth position with 25 points and their close contenders BOPP Basic JHS, BOPP from the Mpohor District as first runner-ups with 40 points, with Christ Leading International School from Essiama in the Ellembelle District also placing third with 38 points.

The champions took away a trophy, a brand new HP laptop, maths, science, English and ICT textbooks to the contestants, gold medals, plagues to the school and the winning Municipal, a cash prize of five (500) hundred cedis, certificates and textbooks to the municipal GES directorate to be given a selected senior high school, exercise books and boxes of indomie instant noodles.

The first runner-ups BOPP Basic School, from the Mpohor District also received a brand new HP laptop, maths, science, English and ICT textbooks to the contestants, silver medals, plagues to the school and the district, a cash prize of three (300) hundred cedis, certificates and textbooks to the District GES directorate to be given a selected senior high school, exercise books and boxes of indomie instant noodles.

Christ Leading International School, from Ellembelle, the second runner-ups took away a brand new laptop maths, science, English and ICT textbooks to the contestants, bronze medals, plagues to the school and the district, a cash prize of two (200) hundred cedis, certificates and textbooks to the District GES directorate to be given a selected senior high school, exercise books and boxes of indomie instant noodles.

Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic JHS from the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal emerged as the fourth with 37 points and took away maths, science, English and ICT textbooks to the contestants, plagues to the school and the winning Municipal, certificates and textbooks to the municipal GES directorate to be given a selected senior high school.

SIPL from the Wassa East took the fifth position with 36 points taking home maths, science, English and ICT textbooks to the contestants, plagues to the school and the district, certificates and textbooks to the district GES directorate to be given a selected senior high school with the defending champions taken the sixth place with same awards.

The Golden Star International School, Bogoso from the Prestea Huni-Valley placed seventh with 9 points, Modern Educational Complex from Jomoro placed eighth with 9 points, Christ The King from Nzema East placed ninth with 6 points, VRA International School from Shama District placed tenth with 6 points and Badu Addo from STMA placing eleventh with 3 points. The seventh to eleventh schools all took home plagues, textbooks for their MMDAS.

The participants were quizzed on areas spanning history, culture, ICT, Entertainment and general knowledge to test their brain power whiles awarding them with marks.

The 2019 annual Independence day quiz was under the distinguished auspices of His Royal Highness Awulae Amihere Kpanyinle III, Vice President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempon Hima Dekyi xiv, Omanhene of Upper Dixcove, executive chairman of the planning committee and the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Jasper Musadaidzwa, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti and Mr. Ernest K. Osafo, General Manager of Takoradi International Company (TICO & TAQA).

The Chairman for the occasion and Vice President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III lauded the organizers for the good initiative and urged sponsors to continue supporting the good course in order to help sustain it as one of the flagship annual programmes of the western region.

He admonished the students to maintain discipline in their daily respective academic endeavours to enable them to become responsible and useful to society.

On his part, Executive Chairman for the organizing planning committee, Obrempon Hima Dekyi xiv, in his remarks commended sponsors and donors of the event, namely Ghana Gas, TAQA, VRA, MTN, Anglogold Ashanti, Aker Energy, NEZO Oilfields Supplies Ltd, African Mining Services (AMS), Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, Ghana Rubber Estate, Oceaneering, BBS Engineering Ltd, REF Engineering, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, Planters Lodge Hotel, Indomine instant noodles, Joy Oilfield Services, Members of Parliament (MPS) for Ellembelle, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Prestea Huni-Valley, Takoradi and Mpohor as well as MMDAS of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ahanta West and Prestea Huni Valley respectively.

He underscored that the competition was aimed at helping to develop the critical abilities of the school people and build teamwork among the youths, adding that the schools were selected based on their top performance at the BECE level.

Obrempon Hima who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove added that the Quiz Project said the Independence Day competition was to revive patriotism among the youths, remind them of the contribution of some great Ghanaian leaders and people worthy of emulation.

Mr. Jasper Musadaidzwa, Managing Director of Anglo gold lauded the organisers for putting together the competition adding, this is an educative and exciting programmes as its test the students on Ghana's rich history and current affairs.

He added that education held the key development and guaranteed the youth a better future, "It is in line of this thinking that we at AngloGold agree to be sponsors", adding that developing confident, innovative, creative thinking, digitally literate, well rounded and patriotic citizens must be achieved through a standard based curriculum.

Mr. Ernest K. Osafo, General Manager of Takoradi International Company (TICO & TAQA) commended the chiefs of the region for their visionary initiatives and pledged of his outfit’s continuous support in future endeavours.

The Regional Director of Education whose speech was read on his behalf commended the initiative by the chiefs and the organizers and called stronger partnership to help sustain the inter-district quiz project.

Mr. Peter Bediako, the Head of Public Relations of the GPHA said education remained the only tool in changing ones poor state into a better person and that was the motivation for the GPHA to produce various test books in support of government free SHS programme.

This year’s edition witnessed eleven participating schools and MMDAS from Ahanta West; defending champions, Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Takoradi Metro, Effia, Shama, Wassa East, Mpohor, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley.