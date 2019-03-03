Gomoa Central Hail Nana Addo For Naana Eyiah's Ministerial Appointment

Gomoa Central constituency Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have lauded H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for nominating Hon. Naana Eyiah, MP for the area as Deputy Minister Designate for Land and Natural Resources.

According to the Executives even though they were not surprised about their hard-working Member of Parliament's nomination, they would remain grateful to Nana Addo.

A Press Release signed by Gomoa Central Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Enyan-Hakeem noted that the nomination does not only reflects the massive support of the people in the constituency for Nana Addo and his NPP government but also showcased the commitment of Hon. Naana Eyiah to the NPP.

" We the Constituency Executives for NPP for Gomoa Central write to convey our heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for nominating our hardworking Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah as Deputy Minister Designate for Land and Natural Resources.

This is the first time a native of Gomoa Central constituency a Minister has been made a Minister under NPP government since 1992. We are extremely grateful to you Mr. President.

It is our prayer that the Almighty God will strengthen, protect, guide and make your hopes and aspirations for the country manifest in a million folds"

The statement further commended Hon. Naana Eyiah for being a real role model for the people in the Gomoa Central constituency.

It stated " To our Member of Parliament, we say your nomination is a great pleasure to us and therefore congratulate you on behalf of the constituents for the honour done to us.

Your unflinching support for H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo couple with your commitment towards the formation of Nana Ladies has yielded results today.

We are proud of you as our Member of Parliament. We wholeheartedly support and will be continued to give you all the needed support believing that your administration, if approved by Parliament, will inure to the benefit of all Ghanaians, most especially Gomoa Central constituency.

We assure you and H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government of our total commitment and unflinching support to make your Ministry succeeded under your tenure of office as a Deputy Minister

We finally express our gratitude to our Central Regional Executives of the NPP under the Chairmanship of Mr. Robert Kutin Jnr for their guidance and directions.

Thank you Mr. President, congratulations Hon. Naana Eyiah"