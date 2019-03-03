Vigilantism: Those Who Took Us There Shouldn't Turn Back And Ask Us How We Got There

The Azorka boys were the first Vigilante group to be formed by the NDC in our fourth Republican dispensation. They first disrupted their Koforidua conference, beat up personalities of their brand, including Obed Asamoah; Frances Essiam , Bede Ziedeng; and Wayo Sene.

As if that wasn't enough, and especially, after receiving accolades from their party's leadership for their inimical actions, they proceeded to: Wulensi; Chireponi; Atiwa; and Talensi and then again caused, what will forever remain in our political records as the worst form of hooliganism in Ghana. After that, the very leader of all these ruinous behaviours was made the Northern regional vice chairman of the NDC party. In fact, the NDC party subsequently made him the regional chairman upon further noting that his actions had caused the nation more harm than Good.

Just recently, after bussing their hoodlums (including even the CBOs) to Accra to attack the police when their Deputy National Secretary was invited by the police on the note of threatening to overthrow Nana Addo, the party again was happy with it and rewarded this very leader the position of the second national vice chairman of the party.

It is, therefore, not surprising that his first assignment was the Ayawaso by-election. Unfortunately for him this time round, the sprit of Hon. Agyako and the God of the poor widow shouted 'Holy Ghost fire' and so it went 'back to sender'.

This is a succinct itinerary of the journey Ghana has travelled with the NDC. So the violent nature of the NDC is something that has eaten deep into their tissues. They are happy with it and, they aren't going to jettison that anytime soon.

But before you disagree with me, remember that their flag bearer said, "...nobody can beat them when it comes to violence..." Their national chairman corroborated this and even said that, in their case, "...the police will show a little bias..." and, Hon. Suhuyi said, "... the Azoka boys only use horse whips..."

FUSHEINI IDDRISU JUNE

YENDI