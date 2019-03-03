Ahead Of Ghana @62 Independence Day: Bawumia, Chief Imam Hold Prayers

The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, 1st March 2019, joined Muslim worshippers at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque in Accra, to offer prayers and thanksgiving to Allah for his goodness to Ghana in its 62 years of Independence.

Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to give thanks to Allah for giving Ghana peace and unity.

"I thank Almighty Allah for allowing Ghanaians to enjoy peace, unity in our 62 years as an independent country," he said.

The Vice President urged Ghanaians to cherish the peace we enjoy and eschew any words or deeds that could negatively impact on the nation's harmonious forward march.

"We are one people despite our cultural differences. Ghana is a place where everybody feels a sense of belonging. Let us continue to co-exist to develop our homeland Ghana" Dr. Bawumia added.

"President Akufo-Addo is building an inclusive society. That is why we have introduced free SHS, planting for foods and jobs, Nation Builder's Corps (NaBCo) so that every citizen regardless of where you are coming from will benefit from government's policies," Vice President Bawumia explained.

"The establishment of the Zongo Development Fund shows how passionate President Akufo-Addo is when it comes to developments in the Zongos."

In his sermon, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh D.r Osman Nuhu Sharabu, commended the government for its tremendous performance and pro-poor policies introduced.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr.Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, asked all Muslims to pray for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and other government appointees to enable them to serve the people of Ghana with dedication.

Alhaji Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by Hon. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President; Hon. Alhaji Habib Saad, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro; Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Sheik I.C Quaye, Chairman of Hajj Board and other officials.