Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Egypt

Egypt Rescues 2,000-Year Old Catacombs From Rising Water

By AFP
Egypt announced the completion of a project to save 2,000-year old catacombs in Alexandria from rising water. By Mohamed el-Shahed (AFP)
Egypt announced the completion of a project to save 2,000-year old catacombs in Alexandria from rising water. By Mohamed el-Shahed (AFP)

Egypt on Sunday announced the completion of a project to save famed 2,000-year old catacombs in the costal city of Alexandria from rising waters.

The Kom al-Shoqafa location, considered by archaeologists to be the largest Greco-Roman burial site in Egypt, has been threatened by water since its discovery in 1900.

The catacombs, which were in use from the first to the fourth century AD, are renowned for funerary architecture blending ancient Egyptian, Greek and Roman art.

The catacombs, which were in use from the first to the fourth century AD, are renowned for funerary architecture blending ancient Egyptian, Greek and Roman art. By Mohamed el-Shahed (AFP) The catacombs, which were in use from the first to the fourth century AD, are renowned for funerary architecture blending ancient Egyptian, Greek and Roman art. By Mohamed el-Shahed (AFP)

The rising water prompted Egypt to launch a massive drainage project supported by the United States Agency for International (USAID) in 2017.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters at the site that the programme had helped "end a problem threatening the area for more than 100 years".

Thomas Nichols, an engineer involved in the project, called it "a unique programme where we blended archaeology and civil engineering together".

Egypt has in recent years sought to promote archaeological discoveries across the country in a bid to revive tourism hit by the turmoil that followed its 2011 uprising.

Egypt
Powered By Modern Ghana
Grand Imam Of Egypt's Al-Azhar Calls Polygamy An 'injustice'
Fiery Crash At Cairo Train Station Kills 20
Fiery Crash 'Kills 20' At Cairo Train Station
Egypt To Host Huawei's First Mena Cloud Platform: Cairo
TOP STORIES

NDC To Lead Ofosu Ampofo To CID Headquarters Tomorrow

2 hours ago

Earth Tremor Hits Parts Of Accra

20 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line