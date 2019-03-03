Could a third force disrupt the 2020 Ghana elections?

Ghana's voting-class would queue up once more in December, 2020 to elect the next President to form the next government for the Republic of Ghana. Ghanaians must make an important decision, before the upcoming elections, on whether to maintain the political establishment as it is, or replace it with a new frontier of leadership. There is a lot at stake for the future of the Republic; the quality of life and socioeconomic rights of the citizenry, as well as a strong and vibrant economy capable of sustaining households and enterprises.

Millions of first-time voters are still contemplating over what political party to throw their weight behind, and some are even hesitant about casting their vote altogether.

There are also a large number of citizens, who were formerly staunch partisans of either the NDC or NPP, but having been consistently failed by both governments, are no longer interested in selecting between the lesser of two evils. The Ghanaian has grown more conscious of the power of the vote. The people must confidence in the emergence of a government committed to good citizenship and quality public administration.

All indications point towards a high probability of voter apathy in the upcoming 2020 elections. But those voters could be inspired to participate in the elections if there is an alternative, prospective political organisation, capable of administering the Republic.

Ghanaians are frustrated at both political parties for constantly over-promising and under-delivering. There has been a never ending pattern of politicians taking electorates for granted and reneging on their obligation to provide quality public administration. It is popular opinion that most first-time voters do not identify with the core values of the political establishment, and that there is sufficient demand for an organised, well-resourced and credible alternative political organisation to support in 2020.

There is a sense of optimism, euphoria and a renewed spirit for nation building that comes with a modern political order that can be both refreshing and inspiring. It could be just the spark that Ghana so desperately needs.

There are surely enough decent Ghanaian citizens, outside the political establishment, from all walks of life, with the credentials, expertise and integrity to competently administer the various public institutions of the Republic. And 2020 would be an iconic moment in the history of the Republic to pioneer a new era of Ghanaian statecraft. There has never been a better time for citizens to get involved in building this great Republic.

This third force, to attract the mass of our people, must demonstrate that it is capable of securing a victory at the upcoming elections. And, therefore, it must develop a thorough understanding of the aspirations of the voting-class to enable the third force, present before the Republic, an agenda that mirrors the ideals, aspirations and values of the Ghanaian citizenry. The perception of Ghanaian career politicians has been muddled by the conduct and decisions of the 4th Republic statesmen.

There is, however, no doubt that the two dominant parties, which hold a duopoly over the House of Parliament, that is the National Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, shall still go into the next elections with a strong hold over the voting-class.

Nonetheless, there is a possibility of a third force which could potentially create a situation by which a coalition government shall become necessary. Can a political candidate, outside the two dominant parties, lead a political movement strong enough to prevent the either of the two candidates from the political establishment attaining the 50% required to become President-elect? And can this political movement secure a decent number of seats in the House of Parliament?