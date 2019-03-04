Rawlings Joins Kabore To Unveil Thomas Sankara’s Statue

The Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings has joined Burkinabe President Christian Mac Roch Kabore in unveiling a statue in honor of late Burkinabe leader, Thomas Sankara.

Mr. Sankara was murdered on October 15, 1987 together with 12 of his officials in a coup d’etat staged by his once a upon a time friend, Blaise Compare, who later became President of Burkina Faso.

Former President Rawlings in a tweet on the statue said “joined Burkinabe president

@rochkaborepf at a solemn ceremony in Ouagadougou today to unveil Thomas Sankara’s Statue as part of the grand Sankara Memorial Monument.”

The late President Sankara was born on December 21, 1949.

Source: Daily Guide