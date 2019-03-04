Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
34 minutes ago | General News

Rawlings Joins Kabore To Unveil Thomas Sankara’s Statue

By Modern Ghana
The Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings has joined Burkinabe President Christian Mac Roch Kabore in unveiling a statue in honor of late Burkinabe leader, Thomas Sankara.

Mr. Sankara was murdered on October 15, 1987 together with 12 of his officials in a coup d’etat staged by his once a upon a time friend, Blaise Compare, who later became President of Burkina Faso.

Former President Rawlings in a tweet on the statue said “joined Burkinabe president

@rochkaborepf at a solemn ceremony in Ouagadougou today to unveil Thomas Sankara’s Statue as part of the grand Sankara Memorial Monument.”

The late President Sankara was born on December 21, 1949.

Source: Daily Guide

