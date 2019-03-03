GHS To Employ 20,084 Nurses And Midwives

The Ghana Health Service (GES) says 20,084 nurses and midwives have been given financial clearance to be employed into various health facilities across the country.

The service says the recent announcement made by the President during the 2019 state of the nation address on the employment of the nurses was in order.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Nsiah Asare made these remarks at the 2018 performance review of the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate.

“I am happy to say that this year alone, we have given financial clearance for 20,084 for NAC and the registered midwives… The registered nurses and midwives are for April and that one, we’ll start working on it in the second week of March so they can start work immediately on April 1.”

He also stressed that “the employment is a process so they will all get their employment.”

The Ministry of Health had to refute claims by some unemployed nurses that President Akufo-Addo lied when he said the government had granted financial clearance for the employment of over 14,000 graduate nurses during his presentation of the State of the Nation Address.

The Ministry in a statement said it had indeed received clearance from the Ministry of Finance to recruit over 14,000 graduate nurses in April 2019.

“[The Health Ministry] wishes to reiterate the President's statement that it has received financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to employ 14,254 nurse assistants (clinical and preventive) from government nursing training institutions and the names have been verified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council,”

The President of the Coalition of Allied Health Professionals, Bright Bell, in a Citi News interview following the president's address said nurses who graduated in 2016 have still not been posted .

