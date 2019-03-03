Look Within For ‘Judas’ Over Spying Claims – Richard Nyamah to NDC

Richard Nyamah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy Communications Director has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to look for the traitor in its own ranks after an audio recording of National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo was leaked to the public.

The opposition party subsequently accused the government of spying on its offices.

In response to this, Mr. Nyamah said: “I think they need to look internally and see the Judas amongst them and deal with it.”

“There is obviously a Judas amongst them who is recording for whatever reasons so they should look internally.”

Though the NDC claims the tape was doctored, Mr. Nyamah insisted that Mr. Ofosu Ampofo must avail himself to the law.

He also said he hoped the NDC chairman “would have his day at the [Emile Short] commission. I hope they are going to invite him.”

“If I had the authority to investigate the whole thing, I will first and foremost make sure he goes through the court system and let him come and tell the court that what is in the public domain is a doctored tape and then let the court invite experts to authenticate the doctored tape.”

The NDC claims the tape was doctored by the government to divert attention from the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ recent investigative piece that exposed some corrupt government officials.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NDC described the audio recording as a “mischievous”, “vile and fraudulent.”

“We are not surprised about this act of desperation on the part of the ruling NPP. In the wake of an impending damning expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which key officials of the Akufo-Addo government have been caught on camera receiving bribes in order to compromise government's so-called fight against illegal mining, the NDC can understand government's restless desperation to divert public attention with this rather vile and fraudulent audio recording.”

But the government has denied claims it bugged the offices of the NDC after the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi held that the government is engaged in “illegal espionage.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo has since said he will on Monday honour an invitation from police on the matter.

In the recording which is yet to be authenticated, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo outlined plans to match up against vigilante groups from the NPP ahead of the 2020 elections.

His plans also included verbal attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and the Peace Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

The NDC chairman said his approach to the election was going to be different and said there were plans for “covert and overt operations.”

–citinewsroom