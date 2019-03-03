The Embarrassing Total Failure Of African Leaders

Almost all the African countries are following democracy as a form of government but economically why the United States of America has achieved success but Africa has failed? That means there is something wrong and definitely, the leaders are responsible.

Compared to other regions or continents, Africa ranks first in the number of manganese, gold, diamonds and other mineral resources, such as a huge number of oil and gas fields. With such a vast field of natural resources, Africa should have been the richest in the world, yet remains one of the poorest continents in the world.

The natural resources from Africa have played a significant role in the developed world, yet the development in Africa is at a very snail pace amidst poverty, diseases, hunger and the threat of starvation. If a country has resources and yet they can't utilize it to create employment or develop the continent simply means that African leaders are not even qualified to be leaders.

African leaders continue to show their incompetence by amassing wealth, neglecting the needs of the common people whose votes gave them that opportunity and inviting the Chinese to help build projects and develop the continent.

One thing which surprises me most about African leaders is they don’t even know what shamefulness is.

They ride in expensive cars, imitating developed countries leaders while the citizens wallow in poverty. They often forget to acknowledge the fact that their extravagant lifestyles in the midst of hungry and unemployed Africans are often criticized by the same developed world leaders who visit Africa when in need of something from the continent.

Africa has become a laughing stock in the eyes of the developed world, the reason among all the world leaders, African leaders are not given the recognition they deserve because they lack the knowledge on how to perform the tasks of a leader.

Imagine, the vice-president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, encouraging human resources development in Ghana, yet, like all the African countries, Ghana is in the hands of China. The reason many qualified Ghanaians are unemployed, therefore, what’s the essence of talking about the development of human resources in the country?

ModerrnGhana reference: Dr. Bawumia, Why Human Resources Development In Ghana Is A Waste - https://bit.ly/2IPlyyW

Imagine, the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Martin Amidu, now appointed Special Prosecutor, always talking about his achievements and efforts to create efficient judiciary system but the fact is Ghana’s judiciary system is considered one of the corruptible law systems in the world, since the court has failed to put any government official involved in corruption behind bars.

Ghanaian judges are experts in putting chicken, sheep, and goat thieves behind bars but not corrupt government officials.

If the Ghanaian government is following democracy as a form of government then they should learn or read about what has made the United States of America a successful country. The success of a country is not based on military power but how the country is run to maintain a successful economy.

The present political and economic chaos in Africa, including Ghana, reveals that none of the leaders is qualified to be a president. Every country needs a leader, the reason Africa has leaders but the tasks of a leader are something they don’t know.