Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai Enskinned Mion Lana

Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai has been installed as Mion Lana on Sunday at Mba Dugu palace in Yendi.

He is currently on his way to the Gbewaa palace to pay homage and also to show his new title to the Overload of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abubakari IV.

The enskinment of Mahamadu Abdulai as Mion Lana was expected to come off on the 14th of March 2019 but was brought forward.

From the Gbewaa palace, he is expected to also move to a village called Pelaa Yili where he will spend some days before he finally gets to Mion.

Mahamadu Abdulai is the immediate past Regent of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai, whose funeral was performed in December 2018.

Yoo Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai

This comes after the Yoo Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai was enskinned as the Yoo-Naa of Savelugu last Thursday.

The two were offered the two symbolic kolas last Sunday by Yaa Naa Abubakari.

The Kampakoya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani and Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai were among the four persons contesting to be named Yaa Naa.

The elevation of the two has been described as a “seal” of the “process of reconciliation” and the beginning of “the new ordering of Dagbon” according to President Akufo-Addo.

–citinewsroom