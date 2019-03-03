There Will Be More Plastic Than Fishes In The Sea - EPA

Acting Director of Built Environment at the Environmental Protection Agency, Cindy Badu has warned that if the menace of plastic waste is not checked, the sea is likely to be filled with more plastic than fishes in some decades to come.

She mentioned this at an event to mark International Waste Pickers day in Accra.

The event was organized by Total Ghana Ltd together with Voltic, COLIBA and the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises sort to celebrate waste pickers in the capital and also organized health screening for them. Madam Cindy Badu said any initiative that will help bring the situation under control must be supported.

“The environment is a shared responsibility. The menace of plastic waste is now a developmental concern. At the rate at which plastic is entering the seas, there is likely to be more plastic than fish in some decades to come. Any initiative to needs to prevent plastic pollution both in the sea and environment needs to be encouraged,” she said.

Public affairs and communication manager of Voltic, Joyce Ahiadorme was full of praise for the waste pickers for their commitment to making the IRECYCLE project a success.

She mentioned, “On November 23rd last year, we stood here to launch the IRECYCLE project withour partners. We began with 5 bins as a pilot, today I am happy to see through our commitment of our partners particularly the waste pickers, and we have collected about 200kg of plastics so far.”

Managing director of Total Ghana Ltd, Eric Franchini said his outfit is committed to promoting and developing plastic recycling both locally and at the global level.

“In 18th February 2019, Total acquired Synova, a French leader in manufacturing high-performance recycled polypropylene for the automotive sector. Synova produces 20,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene that meets the highest quality standards of original equipment manufacturers and automakers from recycled plastics.” He reiterated that the IRECYCLE projects affirm their commitment to be the responsible energy major.

Country manager of COLIBA called on the government to partner recycling firms to promote recycling in the country.

—Myjoyonline