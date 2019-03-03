Man Sentenced To 47 Years In Prison Reacts By Punching His Lawyer

A man in Ohio was understandably not happy when he was sentenced to 47 years in prison. However, his first reaction probably didn’t help his case: He immediately sucker-punched his lawyer.

David Chislton was in a Cleveland courtroom on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing that involved nearly two dozen charges, including assaulting his girlfriend and setting fire to a Warrensville Heights apartment building in 2017, according to WKYC TV .

Chislton apparently didn’t expect to be sentenced to nearly five decades behind bars, because immediately after his sentencing, he punched his lawyer Aaron Brockler, according to Cleveland.com .

Courtroom security pounced on Chislton and subdued him.

Brockler suffered various facial injuries as well as a possible concussion, according to Cleveland station WEWS .

“It was pretty fun,” Brockler, who had a small cut on his face, joked to Cleveland.com .

The timing of the punch was bad in a number of ways, including the fact that Brockler was about to tell Chislton he would see what options he might still have.

“I turned to him because I was about to tell him that I will come and meet with him privately to see if there was anything we could do to reduce the sentence,” Brockler told WKYC. “But before I could even open my mouth I just heard a swoosh sound.”

Brockler doesn’t remember what happened next.

“All I remember is waking up on the floor underneath the table,”

Authorities are in the process of filing additional charges against Chislton, according to WEWS.

—Huffington Post