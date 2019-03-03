Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
55 minutes ago | Politics

Thousands Storm Mahama's 'Thank You' Walk [Photos]

By Modern Ghana
Thousands Storm Mahama's 'Thank You' Walk [Photos]

It was a massive gathering at the Kawokudi Park in Nima-Mamobi to celebrate the overwhelming victory of former President John Mahama in the National Democratic Congress Presidential primary.

—Myjoyonline

