Highlights of Akufo-Addo’s 2019 SONA – Part 7

It goes without saying that President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2019 SONA presentation before Parliament and Members of the Diplomatic Corps would not have been complete without a dispassionate analysis and/or highlighting of the country’s chronic and perennial energy problem, an economically and industrially disruptive problem that has dogged Ghana since the violent and bloody emergence of the Rawlings-led juntas of the late 1970s and early 1980s and, indeed, throughout much of the Rawlings-led junta of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), so-called, and the latter’s political and ideological progeny, to wit, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It is also important to underscore the fact that the three governments of strongman Jerry John Rawlings also contributed the least to the industrial development of the country.

To be certain, under the protracted and sanguinary tenure of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the once robust and fast-growing publicly owned industrial establishment, to wit, the Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC), established by President Kwame Nkrumah’s regime of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), literally ground to a screeching halt. It would, shortly, be quartered up at giveaway prices among the key operatives of the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and their corporate cronies, relatives and associates. In his third and latest SONA presentation to the Nation, President Akufo-Addo touched on the need to quickly and rapidly diversify Ghana’s energy sources and resources. In particular, the President observed the need for the country to massively tap into the production of a renewable energy resource like Solar Energy. He also announced the ongoing installation of solar panels in nearly each and every one of the Island and Lake-Side settlements dotted across the country.

Personally, this was a great eyeopener to yours truly, who vividly did not recall any SONA presentations in recent memory by any leader or leaders of Fourth-Republican governments, including the remarkably dynamic former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, talk about any Island and Lake-Side settlements in the country, let alone the focused development of the same. In his 2019 SONA presentation, President Akufo-Addo noted that, all in all, Ghana had some 2,000 Islands and Lake-Side settlements which had proven difficult to previous regimes vis-à-vis the adequate supply of electricity generated by the country’s three major hydroelectric power plants, namely, Akosombo, Kpong and Bui. By 2020, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, the Government of Ghana, generally speaking, intends to install up to 200 megawatts of solar power. The President also had very good news to report, which was that under his two-year-old Administration, Ghana had struck the second-largest oil find or discovery in Africa.

As was naturally to be expected, Nana Akufo-Addo also significantly pointed out the fact that all the major oil finds in the country had occurred under the visionary and progressive watch of leaders of the market-oriented New Patriotic Party, although the leaders of the present main opposition National Democratic Congress appear to have sunk more of taxpayer funds into prospecting for oil and natural gas. But Nana Akufo-Addo was also quick to point out that what was even more important, vis-à-vis the country’s great oil finds, was the need for the establishment of a transparent mechanism by which to monitor the production and distribution of such revenue as was apt to be generated via such finds. He therefore announced that a National Register of Contracts had been established to ensure that all proceeds from the oil industry were funneled into the most appropriate public sectors of the country’s economy for the rapid and direct development of Ghana’s human-capital resources.

This aspect of Nana Akufo-Addo’s SONA presentation pretty much reminded me of that period under the Mills-Mahama regime, when oil-extraction meters installed offshore to monitor the volume of crude-oil extraction either went missing, mysteriously, or were deliberately unplugged or disconnected to ensure that the murderous and kleptocratic operatives of the National Democratic Congress were able to thievishly line up their wallets and bank accounts with taxpayer revenue. And here also ought to be recalled the fact that the unprecedented Akufo-Addo-implemented fee-free Senior High School System is squarely predicated on having the country’s oil revenue equitably shared by all Ghanaians without regard to ethnic and regional, as well as religious and cultural backgrounds.

The President also mentioned the fact that in just over two years at the helm of the people’s affairs, his New Patriotic Party government has been able to induce the requisite business-friendly atmosphere as to unprecedently attract major foreign automobile manufacturers to establish branches in Ghana: “Now, international automobile manufacturers like Volkswagen, Nissan and Sinotruck have signed MoUs to establish assembling plants in Ghana…. Renault is [presently] conducting feasibility studies on establishing an assembling plant in Ghana, as is Toyota. We will outdoor in March, the National Automotive Policy spelling out the terms, conditions and incentive package for participating in Ghana’s new automobile industry….”

