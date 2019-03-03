Highlights of Akufo-Addo’s 2019 SONA – Part 1

It is rather pathetic that instead of us to be discussing President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s third State of the Nation’s Address (SONA-3), Ghanaians find ourselves having to offensively contend with the veritable nuisance that is the re-nomination of former President John Dramani Mahama as the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Indeed, about the only good news here is the resounding endorsement of the reelection bid of Nana Akufo-Addo by those “greedy bastard” NDC delegates – my profuse apologies to former President Jerry John Rawlins - who voted massively to have the most incompetent leader of Ghana’s Fourth Republic attempt to play Russian-Roulette with the lives and destiny of the Ghanaian people once again. Well, it goes without saying that it is inevitable that in our ranking of postcolonial Ghanaian leaders, somebody has to come first and another take the caboose position of butt-naked last. Mr. Mahama is an epic loser who was ceded an eighth of the tenure of his late boss but still managed to notch the worst administrative record in Ghana’s postcolonial history.

You see, it doesn’t matter the number of electoral terms we afford a leader who clearly lacks the requisite vision and progressive imagination, the outcome would still be one of execrable regression in all sectors of our national endeavors, namely, health, education, agriculture, banking and finance; national security and socioeconomic development. Indeed, it cannot be gainsaid that vis-à-vis the aforementioned sectors of our national development, Mr. Mahama was an epic failure. And, of course, this is no statement of nonesuch epiphany; the grossly unenviable record of blistering failure is there for all to see, namely, the total and irreparable destruction of at least one-third of small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country as a direct result of not being able to ensure adequate energy supply in the country. On the latter front, about the only unique achievement of the former Rawlings’ Communication Minister was to have made “Dumsor,” that is, the perennially erratic supply of power, a global household world and a major lexicographical entry around the world. On the latter count, “Dumsor” can be aptly said to rank with President Nkrumah’s political-philosophy coinage of the ideological concept of “Neocolonialism.”

At any rate, what I would like to point out here is the need for presidential primaries, such as was recently conducted by the National Democratic Congress on February 23, 2019, to be scheduled at least a fortnight – or two weeks – from such momentous events as the annual presentation of the State of the Nation Address by the President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, whoever that personality happens to be at any particular moment in the country’s history. In short, what we ought to be doing for at least the next month or two, ought to be a critical and dispassionate analyses of Nana Akufo-Addo’s third State of the Nation Address and, in particular, the implications that the SONA has for the general direction and development or the abject lack thereof, for that matter, of Ghana for at least the next couple of years or more. Instead, Ghanaians find themselves having to wastefully contend with the nuisance distraction that is the garish and impudent display that is vaulting ambition of a Has-Been-President who is still holds the criminally unenviable record of having supervised the worst record in the quality and promotion of public education in the country.

Under the tandem Mills-Mahama tenure, for example, the United Nations-sponsored and Paris-based OECD – or the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development – ranked the quality of Ghana’s public education, in particular our secondary/high school system 145th out of the 145 countries surveyed around the globe some seven or eight years ago. Mr. Mahama’s tenure also witnessed the production of an unprecedented level of illiteracy in the country. Indeed, so abysmally low has the general level of literacy in the country plummeted that even as I write, a war-wrecked country like the Democratic Republic of Congo is reliably deemed to have a slightly higher literacy rate than Ghana. And for those of our readers who may not know this, at Independence in 1960, the former Congo-Kinshasa was known to have less than 25 citizens, among some 15 million people, Ghana’s population then was about 5 million, with the equivalent of an undergraduate college degree or first university degree. And this is the criminally regressive nation-wrecker that the cynical and reprobate leaders of the National Democratic Congress would have preside over the precarious affairs of our country for another four years. We will take up this matter for further discussion in due course.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 26, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]