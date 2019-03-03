Is A Code Of Ethics 'primer' Needed For Political Appointees?

Whilst withholding judgment – temporarily – on the Anas/galamsey TV programme (until the Government has reviewed the unedited tapes and given us its findings) it would be salutary to isolate a few instances of the behaviour engaged in by officials (as captured in the film as shown) and put them under the microscope.

Now, the trouble with officials in this country is that many do not read! If they did, the difficulties encountered by the officials portrayed in the film might have been avoided,

You see, I had more or less anticipated such embarrassing behaviour in a piece I wrote in the Ghanaian Times on 09 01 2018 – and later reproduced in Joynews – entitled “Amateurism is dangerous in Politics” (htttps://www.myjoyonline.com/opinion/2018/january-11th/amateurism-is-dangerous-in-politics.php)

In that article, I used the controversies in which the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Special Development had then been recently involved, to warm officials about “banana skins” that are regularly thrown into the paths of officials to embarrass them. And I pointed to the fact that if officials are embarrassed, then whoever appointed them is also implicitly embarrassed.

With regard to the behaviour portrayed in the film, the question is: How naive can one get?

I mean: you are lucky enough, in a country teeming with unemployed thousands, to be given a nice job in a new project. And someone you don't know suddenly comes up to you and chats you up, and within five minutes, you are telling him how the organisation works; whom you can facilitate contact with for him, and much else?

So one thing leads to another and then – money finally changes hands! Yieee?

I mean – what is the background of these guys and how were they recruited? Were they psychologically profiled? Having been recruited, what sort of orientation exercises were they put through before they were inserted into the solution of the most complex socio-economic problem facing the nation, i.e. galamsey?

Did they – do they – really comprehend, for instance, that the anti-galamsey campaign is not just something dreamed up to deny small-scale miners a “means of earning a living”, but a balanced operation aimed at safeguarding our water resources for future generations and yet not ruffling too many feathers in the process?

Did they – do they – go a step up and intuitively accept that the destruction of our water-bodies, forest reserves and food farms is a major crime against The Nation and must be fought by all patriotic Ghanaians, whether employed by the Government or not?

Ddid they – do they – not realise that by opting to help galamseyers cut corners or “fast-track” carefully-formulated procedures, they were siding with the destroyers against the saviours of our natural environment?

Did they – do they – not know that the Government had, through the IMCIM “road-map”, put a great deal of money into state-of-the-art scientific techniques to prevent galamsey from going on as before and that they (the loose-talkers) were actually the front-line army tasked to accomplish that objective? Were they taught that when an army is in the field of battle, revealing its secrets constitutes an offence which might attract a summary sentence of death?

These are matters which even a child should be made to understand. And yet full adults, some of whom had actually been to sites where they had seen with their own eyes, rivers and streams whose beds had been ruthlessly upturned with excavators and chanfans, showed themselves ready to conspire with the “enemy forces” who had done that!

Does it – did it – not matter to them that if the current anti-galamsey struggle fails – as others had failed in the past – the Government whose members had been good enough to offer them employment and training, would become a laughing-stock?

Drones; synchronous communications; websites; sensing equipment – of what use are all these, if the personnel using them do not believe in what they are paid to use them for?

It is so pathetic that the good intentions of the Government should have been so dramatically squashed from within the very structure on which it is relying to save the grim situation presented by galamsey.

Were these people not aware that there is – and has always been – a very loud-mouthed and utterly malicious lobby of powerful but misguided people, to whom money is the be-all and end-all of life, and who will do everything to sabotage the “road-map” or anything else that stands in the way of their making money from gold taken out by destroying the environment?

Are they also not aware that:

Some Ghanaians don't give a toss whether our children and their children will get water to drink or not, in future? Unlike the river-wreckers, most of the people in the rural areas cannot afford to buy sachetwater to drink, and as a result, they are forced to drink mud-filled water? Think of the diseases to which this exposes them! Add the poisonous chemicals they are forced to absorb – including mercury, cyanide and sulphur! That even in the unlikely event that our rural dwellers people can buy sachet water to drink, they still must find a way to get water to cook their food? Do these people not accept the fact that unless the anti-galamsey struggle succeeds, our Nation shall inexorably face an existential crisis – even before climate change does it for us with its genocidal consequences? Do these people,, in reality, care so little about the President they claim to support, that they will pocket a few thousand cedis and help to defeat the programme he has charged them to execute and whose importance to him constantly emphasises? Indeed, where is their oft-proclaimed loyalty to their “beloved Nana”? When they see him, do they not smile broadly and yell “Nana oooh! Nana ohhh!”? How deep does that body-language go? Is it all mere “eye-service”?

DIALOGUE FROM FILM: “I shall telephone you to let you know when the coast is clear!... I shall link you with the one responsible for the documents....”

Is that what “loyalty” to the President and his party is worth?

No wonder, then, that although excavators keep being seized in the fields, there are alwayssome excavators ravaging the rivers and the land in the bush! Waiting to be seized, then re-transported back to the theatre of galamsey operations, with connivance from within, this time round!

Chinese nationals in the service of Ghanaian principals

do get arrested sometimes. Then, the telephone calls begin. Even so, a few are prosecuted and some are even deported. But new ones keep arriving to take their place to take their place. Chinese officials have been training our immigration officers on how to “process” them! To Ghana's advantage, of course.

Ghanaians, what are you doing to yourselves?

You know, every society has crime in it; corruption; theft!

But there reaches a point where a person's innate patriotism rises and he says: “As for dis one diƐƐƐƐ....!”

[Loosely translated, that means: A stage has been reached where I can no longer close my eyes to what is happening]

Yes! We are Ghanaians! We can say it! We, too, can do it!

Don't let future generations say of us, “They were complete and utter fools! Nature had given them some of the best water on the entire planet, but they destroyed it all!...

They wantonly destroyed it all!....