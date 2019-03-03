Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Earth Tremor Hits Parts Of Accra

An earth tremor has been recorded in parts of the capital, Accra. People living around Gbawe, Sowutuom, Old Kasoa Barrier, Awoshie, Abelemkpe and McCarthy Hill have all complained that they experienced the tremor.

They claimed it occurred a few minutes after 11 pm on Saturday.

More soon.

