Ofosu Ampofo Says NPP Can’t Sleep

The under fire Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has finally spoken about his alleged explosive leaked tape.

Commenting on the issue today in an interaction with supporters of the NDC, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo told NDC members and supporters that “the NPP cannot sleep because they know the NDC has a Chairman who is a peaceful person, a Chairman who is reconciling his party and bringing his party together in unity to win 2020”.

He denied any wrongdoing on the tape saga, saying “Less than three months ago”, “You elected me as the Chairman of the party.”

According to him, “now the NPP has organised a press conference asking me to resign. I want to assure you that I am a man of peace, and my hands are clean. I have been in politics for many years, there's no evidence I have won my victory through violence or spoken against anybody. I want to remain focused, the NDC wants to remain focused. We will win the election freely, fairly and clearly.”

“The NDC believes in the rule of law and we are Democrats. … I want to assure all Ghanaians that the NDC will not kill women to win power, the NDC will not kidnap people to win power, the NDC will not insult to win the power, the NDC will bring a message of hope to Ghanaians” he said.

He noted that “I want to assure you that the NDC Chairman has not run away from anybody. When we finish thanking God on Sunday, on Monday, our lawyers have informed the CID that the National Chairman of the NDC will come to the CID headquarters to answer any questions that they want.”

He added that “by eight O'clock, we are there and, so, I want to assure them that the peaceful Chairman, the peaceful party will respond to their call even though they first invited us through WhatsApp”.

---Daily Guide