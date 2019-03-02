God Through Christ

It may not be understandable, or acceptable. Fair enough, as humans, we reasonably have individual differences and choices. The reasons are either exciting, interesting, banal or even provocative. They are however mainly personal choices that we are all entitled to, subject to reckoning.

By our differences, it is noteworthy that not all humans will meet the acceptable conditions. Likewise, not all will understand the "language" if they decide to remain outside of the group. God even if peeved by human's initial disobedience and alliance with Satan intends to fulfill his initial plan, i.e. allowing as many humans as are obedient to retain the KNOWLEDGE OF GOOD AND EVIL as well as HAVE ETERNAL LIFE.

The examination for selection according to the teachings are graduated just as is done in the school system, and our children are groomed gradually till the degree level for very good reasons. From the Basic/Elementary level through the second cycle to the tertiary/university level to complete and be ready for managerial career positions.

Note that the graduate is expected to be self-sufficient in whatever disciplines they pursued. Christ's coming and teachings constitute the university level education for the self-sufficiency, with the instructions in the Garden of Eden and the mentoring of the Israelites serving as the basic and secondary education respectively. This response to a question from his disciples shows what Christ expected:

[He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”] Matthew 17:20

With the powers through faith granted humans and the knowledge of good and evil, what else would be lacking that humans cannot co-manage nature/creation for their eventual judgment or examination as the educational system also has it!

Christ's importance in this "Restoration" equation is also pointed out in this verse:

[Why, then, was the law given at all? It was added because of transgressions until the seed to whom the promise referred had come.] Galatians 3:19

Thus, the New Testament is all about the Christ and his expected teachings the followers/lovers of God have been waiting for. He has come for all who will believe in/accept him irrespective of their backgrounds.