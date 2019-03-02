Stepping Aside Not Enough; Bissue Must Be Sacked--NDC Anyaa Sowutuom Aspirant

An aspirant for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Irene Mensah, has dismissed the resignation of Charles Bissue from the Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) as a half-hearted act of responsibility.

The disgraced Presidential Staffer, who was caught on video receiving bribes to sabotage the fight against illegal mining, resigned his position as Secretary to the Committee following his feature in the Tiger Eye PI investigative documentary in which he was caught taking bribes to facilitate processes for a supposed illegal miner to circumvent the law to get a license.

However, Mrs. Irene Mensah says that the resignation from the IMCIM is just one half of what Mr. Bissue needs to do. “He ought to also resign as Presidential Staffer if he really wants to be taken seriously.”

Mr. Bissue issued a statement yesterday announcing that he is resigning from the ICIM and that he has already tendered in his resignation to President Akufo-Addo, however, he never makes mention of his position as Presidential Staffer even though he claimed that his resignation from the IMCIM is aimed to ensure that the matter is properly investigated.

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuwonto Bissue has also claimed innocence in spite of video footages showing that he took bribe and facilitated the acquisition of a license.

In the video, Mr. Bissue is seen accepting a bundle of money from a man who poses as an illegal miner, after the man had requested for him to facilitate his acquisition of a mining license. The IMCIM Secretary, after receiving the cash, springs into action and works the phones like he is possessed to get the license fixed for the illegal miner. He later stuffs the bundle of cash in his pocket like spoil from a rascal loot.

“President Akufo-Addo should be aware that what is happening is not good for his image. Even if an investigation has commenced into the issue of Charles Bissue taking a bribe, his continuous existence as a Staffer to our President is not healthy.

“I will, therefore, call on the President to get Mr. Bissue to resign as Presidential Staffer as well, or else, I think it will be in good order to fire him, for the sake of his own image as President,” Mrs. Irene Mensah said.

She reminded President Akufo-Addo that he fired former EC boss, Charlotte Osei over a more flimsier excuse and therefore can not justifiably allow Charles Bissue to stay on as a Presidential Staffer.