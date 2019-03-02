President Akufo-Addo Is Not A Violent Person: A Response To Elder Ofosu-Ampofo’s Balderdash

Peace be unto Ghana, our motherland; and glory, praise and honor be unto God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, who has rescued our nation today from a fiery furnace ignited right from the pit of hell.

It is God who touched the heart of an NDC faithful who, rightfully so, loves his country more than his party and knowing how bloody and terrifying that evil plot would be, did the right thing by leaking the incendiary recording.

May the Ancient Of Days, The Omniscient God, who, through the instrumentality of the Holy Spirit quickened his conscience, bless him beyond measure; meet him at his point of need; grant him his heart’s desires, wisdom and long life.

I didn’t believe my ears when I first listened to the audio so I had to replay it quite a few times to ascertain the seriousness of the caustic message. I found out it’s a well orchestrated machiavellian plot to unleash a veritable reign of terror in the country, cause mayhem and make it ungovernable.

Believe you me, had it been the voice of Asiedu Nketia, Koku Anyidoho, Asamoah Gyamfi or any of the fire bands, it wouldn’t have shocked me as it did, but, realizing it was that of Elder Ofosu-Ampofo, it troubled me profoundly because he is supposed to know this world is not our home, and we shall one day stand before our maker and give account of our stewardships. To the extent that he was gloating over the demise of an NPP activist was unthinkable - beneath the dignity of the positions he holds in his church and party.

Well, I better focus on the raison d’être for this write up - preventing the kettle from calling the cup black because when it comes to political violence in Ghana, the (P)NDC is second to none. Personally, I don’t have any issues with constructive criticisms of the government. However, when criticism of policies turn into vicious ad hominem attacks, the line of decency is crossed, necessitating the strife of truth and falsehood.

Throughout his diatribe, the part I found very revulsive is the point where he insinuated the president is a violent person and coached his audience to make it their talking point. Nana Akufo-Addo a man of violence? Not by any stretch! As a matter of fact, I can say without equivocating and without the fear of contradiction, that Nana is not and cannot be violent because I’ve tried and tested him over a period of forty years and found him to be someone who will at all times pitch his tent in the camp of nonviolent resistance. I know his position so well on violence that without talking to him I’ll make it emphatically clear that he didn’t sanction the La Balawashie snafu.

There is an Akan adage: “ S3 wo anya biribi anma wo ase a, m3mbo no krono.” To wit: “ If we cannot honor our patriots, let’s not discredit them.”

A cursory review of his human rights credentials reveals a man whose abhorrence for arbitrariness put him on the path of resistance to the status quo when he joined the People’s Movement For Freedom And Justice to oppose Gen. Achampong ‘s UNIGOV proposal. From joining the PMFJ , to his membership in numerous pro democracy movements, to his leadership in the Alliance For Change ( AFC ), Nana’s history in the movement for peaceful change is a long one. Yet, it would appear that there are individuals and organizations that wish to portray an individual with such an impeccable human rights credentials as violent and bloody. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In order not to belabor the point, let’s me fast track to August 29, 2013 - an anticlimactic end of the long hearings of the 2012 presidential election - when the NPP presented incontrovertible evidence to establish there were widespread electoral shenanigans that comprised the outcome, the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.

At this point, the Doomsday clock of the nation was nano seconds away from midnight - a cataclysmic outcome was imminent; It took an honorable man,and, a statesman like Nana to cause the hands of the clock to move counterclockwise by several minutes.

After Justice Atuguba rambled through his vexatious verdict (a verdict posterity will look at and take a very unfavorable look at the Wood/ Atuguba court for centuries), the nation was on tenterhooks, ready to explode, and waited for the man who has been robbed to speak; and very characteristic of the Nana I’ve known for decades, he gave a very compelling speech that disarmed even the rowdiest partisan fanatics.

Below is excerpts from the masterly speech that saved our nation from imminent civil strife - a speech that will be referenced centuries to come:

“I have called President John Dramani Mahama and I have now congratulated him on being elected the fourth president of the Fourth Republic of our country.

The Supreme Court of our nation has spoken and the result of the December 2012 presidential election has been confirmed as having been won by the candidate of the NDC, President Mahama.

As I said earlier, whilst I disagree with the Court’s decision, I accept it. I accept that what the Court says brings finality to the election dispute. We shall not be asking for a review of the verdict so we can all move on in the interest of our nation. Everything in my bones, in my upbringing and in what I have done with my life thus far makes it imperative that I accept a decision made by the highest court of the land, however much I dislike or disagree with it.

I am saddened by the verdict and I know that many of our supporters are saddened too. However, for the sake and love of our country, we must embark on a path that builds, rather than destroys, to deal with our disappointment.

I appeal to all members and supporters of our party, the NPP in particular to accept the verdict of the court. Even in our disappointment we can take pride in the way we have conducted ourselves. Even in our disappointment we can take pride that the NPP has again led the way in deepening Ghana’s democracy. To quote one of the Supreme court judges, “After this case, elections in Ghana will not be the same.” In other words, we might not have been given the ruling we sought, but thanks to our efforts, we can hopefully look forward to an improved electoral process in our country.”

Does that sound like a violent person? I’m writing not to defend Nana’s policies, but I’m writing what I know of Nana as a man of peace.

He spoke so eloquently and passionately an uneasy nation was calmed. Does he appear as a violent person? Yet, Elder Ofosu-Ampofo says he is violent.

His tireless message of nonviolence was evident in the AFC challenge to the unjust political and economic policies of the ( P ) NDC which was hitherto indifferent to human rights violations. What is violent about this man?

Oh, how the good is oft interred with their bones! I could go on and on to make sense out of these senseless schemes , but for lack of space and time, I’ll conclude by quoting Mark Anthony in Shakespeare’s Julius Ceaser:

“O Judgment ! Thou art fled to brutish beasts, and men have lost their reason !”

Charles Biney

From my ghetto

Dedicated to the five pro democracy activists who were killed cold-bloodedly, and several who were maimed on May 11, 1995 by wee-smoking, truncheon cum AK 47-weilding psychopathic hoodlums, assassins of the then moribund P(NDC) government when they opened fire on defenseless peaceful demonstrators during the Kumi Preko mass manifestations.

They have not been forgotten.

🌺MAY THEY REST IN PEACE 🌺