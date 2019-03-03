Modern Ghana logo

By Modern Ghana
Dormitory Block At Collins SHS In Agogo Catches Fire

More than 300 students of the Collins Senior High School in Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region have been displaced after fire gutted the boys’ dormitory on Saturday afternoon.

The fire, which started at about 2 pm destroyed items like food and clothing belonging to the students.

The fire service, which was called in to put out the fire. They are also looking to establish the cause of the fire.

A student said he had even lost his school fees, among other things.

“I’m sad, my clothing, my provisions and my GHc500 have been burnt; my school fees,” he said.

According to the students, they have been told to go home and return later.

–citinewsroom

