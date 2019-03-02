Dr. E. W. Blyden - Educationist, Diplomat and Politician.

Dr. E. W. Blyden was the first West African to attack the missionaries for the spread of 'practices which, however useful they might be in Europe, become, when introduced indiscriminately into Africa, artificial, ineffective and absurd'. The type of Christianity presented to the Gold Coast was Europeanised.

E. W. Blyden was born in the West Indian island of St. Thomas, a descendant of slaves imported by the Danes, mainly from Christiansborg. He became a teacher at the College of Liberia. At one time he was a minister in the Presbyterian Church of West Africa; in 1890-1 he visited Lagos, where he had strong influence on the foundation of the United African Church, and in 1901 he became Director of Mohammedan Education in Sierra Leone. His censures against missionaries were not directed particularly at the Gold Coast, but his views were influential among many educated West Africans.