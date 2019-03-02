Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13 minutes ago | NDC News

I Am A Man Of Peace—Ofosu Ampofo

...denies any wrongdoing
By Modern Ghana
File Photo
File Photo

The under fire Chairman of Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress ( NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has denied any wrongdoing in the ongoing leaked tape controversy.

Mr. Ampofo in the said audio is allegedly heard inciting party communicators to assault public officials, and plotting to harm some other civilians.

Speaking for the first time on the matter since the story broke; Mr. Ampofo told scores of party supporters during a health walk in Accra, he rejected calls from the governing party for him to resign over the matter.

”I am a man of peace”, he told party supporters and invited them to examine of trackrecord because “there is no evidence I support violence”.

Asking the party not to be distracted, Mr. Ampofo stressed the party’s rank and file should remain focused on winning back power in 2020 polls.

NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
NPP, NDC 'Political Buffoonery' Could Plunge Country Into Chaos—CDD
NCCE Lashes NDC Chairman Over Plots In Leaked Audio
Three Hawks Members Wanted In NDC Office Shooting Surrender To Police
Prof. Asante Says NDC Leaked Tape Won't Affect Peace Council's Work
TOP STORIES

I Am A Man Of Peace—Ofosu Ampofo

13 minutes ago

Ofosu Ampofo To Meet CID On Monday March 4

13 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line