Royal Motors ‘Robbers’ Cry For Bail

An Accra Circuit Court has set March 11, 2019 to rule on bail applications for seven suspects who were remanded in connection with the daylight robbery at the offices of Royal Motors, an automobile company in Accra in February last year.

The accused persons and another person, who is currently on the run, allegedly stormed the premises of the company on February 27, 2018 in masks and succeeded in robbing the company of its weekly sales of GH₵500,000.00

They allegedly robbed a staff of the company of her gold watch and two mobile phones valued at GH₵5,200.

The supposed armed robbers, according to the police, were captured on a CCTV camera which they also took to avoid arrest by the police.

The seven accused persons also crashed their Toyota Corolla into another vehicle in an attempt to escape.

They abandoned it and snatched a Toyota Camry from another person who was shot.

They are before the court on three counts, including conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Ali Muntaka, Alhassan Illiasu, Yusuf Ibrahim, Osman Salami, Ila Abdul Hamid, Daniel Owu and Ahmed Ali all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The plea of the accused persons was taken again after the prosecution substituted the charge sheet before the court.

Appearing before the court, presided over by His Honour Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, their lawyers prayed the court to grant bail to the accused persons who have been in custody for almost a year.

Paul Abariga, counsel for Ali Muntaka and Alhassan Illiasu, told the court that his clients were granted bail by an Accra High Court a few months ago and have since met bail conditions.

Other lawyers, Yaw Dankwa and Andrew Vortia all prayed the court to grant their clients bail, stating that the accused persons would avail themselves for the trial.

After listening to the applications, the presiding judge adjourned the matter to March 11, 2019 to make a ruling.

---Daily Guide