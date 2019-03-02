KMA Boss Orders Waste Management Directors To Submit Sanitation Report

KMA Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi as part of the campaign to end such behaviour and keep the environment green, charged the citizenry to be directly accountable for sanitation in their immediate environment.

The walk gave Mr Antwi an opportunity to examine the situation in Subin, Nhyiaeso, Krofrom and other areas.

He believes comprehensive plans by the administrators are crucial in tacking the challenge.

Isaac Bassanyin, head of KMA’s Environmental Health and Sanitation, revealed that five people have been prepared for prosecution and 30 abatement notices have been served to those dumping waste at unauthorised areas in Kumasi.

"We have placed bins at vantage points but there are recalcitrant people who are still dumping on streets and pavements and we want to apply the by-laws," he disclosed.

Prosper Kotoka, Waste Management Director, also noted that the Assembly is almost done with a new liquid waste treatment plant to improve sanitation at the Oti landfill site.

---Myjoyonline