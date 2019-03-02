Korle-Bu MRI Machines Fixed

Patients who visit the MRI and CT scan centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital leave the premier healthy facility with smiles as the two machines are now fully functional.

This comes after patients were denied the service earlier this week, a few days after the equipment were repaired and re-commissioned.

Speaking to Citi News, PRO of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, said his outfit will work towards procuring additional MRI and CT scan machines to augment the existing ones.

“We are trying to get another set of MRI and CT scan that would serve as a back-up, because the hospital is big, and just to relay on MRI CT scan would not help. So we are looking at other arrangements where we can have more personal MRI and CT scan,” he said.

Patients in need of MRI and CT scans were turned away from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital hospital's MRI & CT scan Centre last week, with the excuse that the machines were not ready for use.

The MRI and CT scan machines at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had been out of use for several months, and the repair works and re-commissioning were long overdue.

But dozens of patients and their caregivers were denied access to the service on Monday.

Patients with conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, heart diseases, brain aneurysms, cancer, and brain injuries, were compelled to return home or sought the services from private facilities at a higher cost.

