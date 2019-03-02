Dubai Chamber Touts Ghana As Emerging Key Market For UAE

The head of the Dubai Chamber Ghana Office, Mr. Cyril Darkwa has said Ghana is fast emerging as a key market for the United Arab Emirate (UAE) as several companies based in the UAE are investing in Ghanaian industries such as infrastructure, communications and tourism.

He said this at the meeting which was aimed at accessing new business opportunities and to explore new prospects for boosting trade relations between Ghana and Dubai.

According to Mr. Cyril Darkwa, the event aims at offering local businesses an opportunity to take advantage of the wider market between Ghana and the UAE.

“We have organised this event as a platform to build our relations with key stakeholders in Ghana, examine new business opportunities, and explore new prospects for boosting trade and commerce between Ghana and Dubai.” “As many of you may know, Ghana is fast emerging as a key market for the UAE. Several UAE companies are investing in Ghana, especially in sectors like infrastructure, communications and tourism, which reflects the Ghana Government's efforts to strengthen its economy, attract investors and establish strong partnerships with the private sector.” “Yet, we see a lot of untapped potential for expanding Dubai-Ghana bilateral non-oil trade beyond the $1.2 billion accounted for in 2017. Retail, fashion and textile are among the key sectors where bilateral trade and investment flows can be increased, as these areas have grown significantly in both markets over the last few decades.”

Mr. Cyril Darkwa further assured participants of the Dubai Chamber’s commitment to providing the needed assistance to Ghanaian companies who aim to enter the Dubai market

“Dubai Chamber's Accra office is fully committed to providing guidance and assistance to Ghanaian companies that are keen to enter the Dubai market, while it also identifies business opportunities in Ghana that are of interest to Dubai Chamber members. Through our combined efforts, I am confident that we can work towards new partnerships and pave the way for fruitful cooperation,” he said.

–citinewsroom