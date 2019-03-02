Former PMMC Boss Opare Hammond To Be Buried Today

The remains of the late Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Kwadjo Adjei Opare Hammond, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Mr. Hammond, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta, died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra on January 11, 2019.

His mortal remains are expected to be interred at the Larteh Methodist Church Cemetery, Larteh-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

He was a strong member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

---Daily Guide