NCCE Lashes NDC Chairman Over Plots In Leaked Audio

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says political actions that have the tendency to throw the country into turmoil should not be countenanced at all.

NCCE’s call comes on the back of an alleged leaked audio in which the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is heard making some comments bordering on the security of some individuals and the country as a whole.

In a statement, the NCCE condemned Mr. Ampofo’s utterances and asked political parties to be mindful of their actions and conduct themselves within the remit of the law.

“The Commission unequivocally condemns the contents of the tape. The NCCE reminds the NDC and all political parties to conduct their activities in accordance with the tenets of the 1992 Constitution and the law. Unguarded utterances that have the potential to create fear and panic should be condemned in no uncertain terms by all and not be allowed to fester in Ghana’s democracy.”

In the audio, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is heard outlining plans to fight vigilante groups aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections with vigilante groups aligned to the NDC.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo outlined plans to match up against groups from the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections.

His plans also included verbal attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and also to take to the cleaners and the Chairman of the Peace Council, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

The NDC chairman said his approach to the 2020 election was going to be different and said there were plans for “covert and overt operations.”

The National Chairman has since been widely condemned for the alleged utterances.

Police questioning

Although the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service has invited Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for questioning, he is yet to honour the invitation.

The Commission, however, applauded the police for moving swiftly to investigate the matter.

“The NCCE notes the swiftness with which the Ghana Police Service has invited the NDC Chairman for questioning. We urge the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations to ascertain the veracity of the matter, the statement added.

Ofosu Ampofo yet to honour CID invitation over leaked tape

The party's Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said although the National Chairman has not been to the CID headquarters, he is cooperating with the police.

According to him, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is being represented by his lawyers who are engaging with the CID to agree on an appropriate date for his meeting with the officials.

“On Thursday, at 12.15pm, we received an official invitation from the Director General of CID at our national headquarters at Adabraka. But even before that, because he had seen speculation on social media and letters inviting him to appear before the National Headquarters of the CID for the meeting, he had in the morning dispatched is lawyers to go to the CID and engage with them to, first of all, ascertain the veracity of invitation letter.”

“So after we have received the official invitation, he sent his lawyers back to engage with them so that an appropriate date and time could be agreed upon. Our lawyers are in touch with the CID. They are handling that and the national chairman will avail himself and cooperate with them in their investigations,” Sammy Gyamfi told Citi News.

