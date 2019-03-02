“Let Us Celebrate Ghana’s Day”

Ghanaians as a matter of urgency through a referendum should propose to parliament to change the events organized to celebrate the country’s Independence Day to a better one.

Instead of just mobilizing contingents of arm forces, navy police, prisons, fire, customs, and immigration personnel and school children to march past the dais every March 6; the day can be marked by events that will exhibit Ghanaian inventions and discoveries.

March 6, is celebrated annually as the country’s day it got independence from the colonial master Britain. Major event organized to mark this day is parade throughout the regional and district capitals security personnel and school children.

Come March 6, 2019 security personnel and school children are going to swing their arms and take calculated steps to pass the dais as the security forces play music after which the president will give a speech.

Many observers have expressed different opinions that our celebration of independence should be changed from holding parades and presidential salute and address to the celebration of Ghanaian inventions and discoveries on this day”.

Many developed countries celebrate independence from their colonial masters several decades in a more refined manner instead of going to swing their arms and march pass a dais where the president takes salutes.

In Canada July 1, every year is celebrated as the day when the country got its independence from Great Britain but do not call it Independence Day rather “CANADA’S DAY.”

Apart from the mounted parades by the security forces to celebrate the occasion, major attention is turned to inventions and discoveries made by its citizens which becomes a showcase to the world.

Every Canada Day, scientists who have made discoveries in their various fields are celebrated nationwide. Canadian athletes and sportsmen mount the podium to exhibit their awards for nationwide celebration.

Canadian celebrities also mount the podium to exhibit their artistic skills and are celebrated as well. Students and their teachers who have come out with inventions and discoveries are given national recognition and celebrated too.

This builds in the citizenry a great sense of patriotism, nationality and wins more prestige for the country among great nations which in collective wins more respect for the country as well.

Ghana can emulate this example by adopting a new name such as “FOUNDERS DAY”, “BLACK STAR DAY” or GHANA’S DAY” where inventions and discoveries made by Ghanaians in various fields’ such as science and technology, civil engineering, human rights, and law, business and entrepreneurship, vocation, food and agriculture, travel and tourism could be showcased to the world to demonstrate our capabilities.

For instance, at the celebration of “FOUNDERS DAY”, “BLACK STAR DAY” or “GHANA’S DAY” better still whichever one is adopted, the country can demonstrate the inventions and discoveries by Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo of Kristo Asafo Church in Kumasi, Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana at Tafo [CRIG], Center for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine [CSRPM] at Akuapem Manpong and many others.

How many Ghanaians know of the numerous inventions and discoveries by Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo? How many Ghanaians know that CRIG has discovered a refined wine out of cocoa and how many Ghanaians know that many of Dr. Oku Ampomo’s CSRPM herbal food substances can cure many diseases and sickness that western medicine cannot cure?

Recently, a YOUTUBE post showed Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo celebrated his church harvest and exhibited his inventions and discoveries for all to see.

Present at the programme was the Asantehene Osei Tutu 11, senior minister Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo and other dignitaries who were all amazed.

What is sad is that after the celebration, the scientist receives no sponsorship to carry out further discoveries and inventions such as farm inputs, agro-processing tools, vehicles and many more to be purchased by the government to carry out its policies and programmes to cushion Ghanaians.

Last year, we celebrated award winners in National Maths and Science Quiz in Ghana who represented the country in International Maths and Science competition.

Sadly, they dropped out because they could not put into practice the theoretical formulas and therefore were disqualified. Whew! Very sad.

Sixty-two years now since we got independence from Britain, Ghana should be able to demonstrate its capabilities of inventions and making discoveries to win international prestige rather than relying on the same colonial master for financial support to run our country.

As one commentator rightly said, is time to disentangle Ghana and for that matter Ghanaians from independence psychology which has become albatross hanging on our neck and truly focus on science and technology to develop as a nation.

To achieve this, the government should support our various research institutions financially in order to come out with inventions and discoveries that will support the growth of the economy to better develop the country.