Bannerman Supports 600 Students In Odododiodoo

The parliamentary candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Constituency in the 2016 elections, Nii Lante Bannerman has organise free extra classes for many second-year Senior High School (SHS) students in the Odododiodoo constituency during vacation.

When the academic term came to an end on Wednesday, Mr Bannerman, who is popularly called Nii Banner, decided to help the students to prepare for the next one.

Mr Bannerman distributed some learning materials to the students.

The obviously overwhelmed students and their parents could not hide their joy after receiving the educational materials, such as books, pens and mathematical sets.

The students also thanked facilitators of the programme who diligently discharged their duties during the extra classes and pledged to take their lessons seriously.

The brief closing ceremony was attended by Jennifer Brooke, who is in charge of International Relations at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Desmond Owusu, in-charge of Planning, AMA, some NPP Constituency executives and others.

In an address, Nii Banner stressed the need to improve the country's educational standards.

“This has been the rationale behind putting together such an initiative for Senior High School 2 students residing in the Odododiodioo Constituency,” he said.

He insisted that children are future leaders of the nation and nothing must impede their education.

To that end, he said, “I want to use this free extra tuition to occupy them and discourage them from loitering and engaging in unnecessary ventures.”

Nii Banner appealed to the students to take advantage of the initiative and improve themselves academically.

The programme was held under the auspices of The Bannerman Foundation and B20, an NGO and a political pressure group in the Ashiedu Keteke District.

Aside elective subjects, students were also taught English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies, Financial Accounting, Government, Economics and many more.

The initiative is expected to be extended to SHS 1 students in the Green & Gold Track, who will be on vacation for two months.

---Daily Guide