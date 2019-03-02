Even Animals Have An Ambulance

“Foxes have holes. Birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay his head.” This statement by Jesus is exactly what came into my mind after reading an article captioned “U/E/R: Only One Ambulance Running Emergencies Worn Out,” on ModernGhana news site.

Medical institutions, such as hospitals in Ghana, shouldn’t beg for an ambulance. It is obligatory for every hospital to have at least three to five ambulances because an emergency ambulance service is needed to provide an immediate response to those with a serious illness or injury.

Throughout Ghana, many hospitals have no beds, adequate medical facilities, and ambulance, yet in the developed world, cats, dogs, and other domestic pets have an ambulance. It’s very hard to explain or accept the fact that the medical needs in Ghana is either in disarray or completely neglected.

Doctors attending to patients in Hospitals in Ghana, such the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra, or the Okomfo Anokye Hospital, in Kumasi, have to work long hours attending to hundreds of patients a day because health institutions aren’t enough for sick people, even though, there are lands available for such health projects in Ghana.

This one of the reasons almost every day Ghanaian hospitals are jammed with patients seeking medical attention. Medical priorities are essential for every person, therefore, the Ghanaian government must see to the needs of people by providing more hospitals and ambulances in the country. There is no serious country in this world which its hospitals lack an ambulance.